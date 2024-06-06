Rumuwoji Urban Community Council Elects New Leaderships

The Rumuwoji Urban Community Council, in Abali-Rebisi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State has elected new leaders to pilot the affairs of the Council for the next three years.

In a keenly contested election on April 27, 2024 of the Council’s leadership, eleven (11) officers were elected to oversee all lagal, administrative and socio-cultural activities of the Council for the period.

The newly elected officers include: Hon. Lucky Stanley Wobo – Chairman, Chief Hon Omunakwe Godspower Wobo – Vice Chairman, Mr. Uzziel Nyekachi Nsiegbe – Secretary, Comrade David N. Wobo – Public Relations Officer, Elder Chinda -Nyeche Samuel – Financial Secretary, Elder Uche Dike – Treasurer, Mr. Wisdom Wuche – Provost, Mr. David Amadi – Ex-Officio 1, Mr. David Wobo – Ex-officio 2 and Mr Ejike Nsiegbe – Ex-Officio 3. In his post election speech, the Chairman, Hon. Lucky Stanley Wobo thanked the entire members of Rumuwoji Urban Community Council for reposing their trust in the new Exco and assured them of adequate and responsible representation.