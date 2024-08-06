EndBadGovernance Protests: APC Chieftain, Eze Lambasts Tinubu Over Shallow Broadcast

…Describes Tone as Vexatious, Lacking Substance

Former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Ezehas voiced strong criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s broadcast regarding the nationwide protests against hunger and bad governance in Nigeria.

Eze who described the President’s message as shallow and disconnected from the pressing concerns that sparked the demonstrations, stated that Nigerians were expecting the President to address critical issues such as the extravagant costs of running public offices and the lavish lifestyles of government officials.

In a statement lambasting the President’s speech, Eze noted that Tinubu’s broadcast overlooked significant problems including the high cost of governance, corruption, judicial misconduct, electoral fraud, hunger, unemployment, the harsh impact of fuel subsidy removal, armed banditry, general insecurity, and the soaring cost of living.

“The broadcast seeks to discredit the substance of the ongoing protests and therefore rings hollow”, Eze said.

Expressing disappointment, Eze criticized President Tinubu’s approach to handling the volatile situation, which he attributed to the President’s ineptitude. He argued that Tinubu has deviated from the objectives of the APC, a party founded on the ideals of a united and prosperous Nigeria. “What Tinubu is currently superintending is not the vision of APC that most of us risked our lives to bring to be,” Eze asserted.

Emphasizing that the APC was not brought into power to subject Nigerians to pervasive hunger or insecurity, the APC chieftain highlighted the alarming levels of corruption, questioning the justification for spending over 21 billion Naira on building a house for the Vice President amid widespread hardship. Eze condemned the imprudent spending and noted that under Tinubu’s leadership, corruption has become a norm among government officials.

Specifically, Eze pointed to the ongoing issues in the oil sector, including the moribund state of the Port Harcourt Refinery. Despite hundreds of billions of Naira spent on its refurbishment, the facility has yet to refine any petroleum products, a situation Eze found deeply troubling. He called for a sectoral overhaul, including the dismissal of the Group Managing Director of the NNPC and other officials involved in corrupt practices that have hampered efforts to resolve the oil sector crisis.

Reflecting on the flawed 2023 election that brought Tinubu to office, Eze reminded the President that Nigerians would not tolerate a repeat of such malpractice. He urged Tinubu to outline plans for rebuilding the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure integrity and transparency in future elections.

Eze also criticized the President for failing to address the need for free and compulsory primary and secondary education and the high cost of tertiary education, policies he believes would help eradicate illiteracy and ensure all children attend school.

While condemning any criminal activity during the protests, Eze called on President Tinubu to denounce the shooting and killing of innocent protesters. He appealed to the protesters to end their demonstrations and give the President a chance to address their concerns.

Finally, Eze urged Tinubu to consider forming a government of national unity by reconciling with contenders to the APC Presidential ticket and candidates from other political parties. This, he believes, would help formulate policies to navigate Nigeria out of its current challenges and restore a sense of belonging to all Nigerians.