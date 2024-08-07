O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Supports St. Augustine’s Nursery/Primary School Pupils on Matriculation, Graduation Day

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has once again demonstrated its commitment to educational advancement in the Niger Delta by donating cash, food, and educational materials to staff and pupils of St. Augustine’s Nursery and Primary School, Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The donation, during the school’s Matriculation and Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, July 25, 2024, witnessed the transition of 22 pupils from Nursery 2 to Primary One and 16 pupils from Primary Six to Junior Secondary One.

Representatives from the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation presented certificates and gift items to the graduating pupils, while those with the best academic performance received cash and educational materials.

The event was attended by parents, friends, and guests, who were entertained by music and exciting presentations.

Addressing the pupils, the Vicar of St. Augustine’s Anglican Church, Ven Ikechukwu Umeokolo, charged them to embrace their new challenges with courage and determination.

Umeokolo, represented by the school’s Chaplain, Rev. Mpaka Long-John, offered prayers for their success and well-being.

Some highlights of the event were the rendition of a special song honouring the Chairman of the O.B Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, whose philanthropic gestures continue to impact the lives of people.

Many in the audience were visibly moved as the children sang, “Sienye is a mother we love so much,” with heartfelt sincerity. There was a ceremonial handover of the school flag from the outgoing head boy to his successor.

Mrs. Margaret T. Jack, who spoke on behalf of parents, expressed gratitude to the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation and its Chairman.

“We are thankful for the support and encouragement given to our children. It’s a great motivation for them to excel in their studies”, she said.

A teacher who spoke to National Network also commended the Foundation for its contributions, stating, “We appreciate the Foundation’s commitment to education and community development. Their support has made a significant impact on our school and pupils.”

As the ceremony ended, primary three pupils sang a farewell song, their sonorous voices bringing tears to the eyes of many parents.

The ceremony concluded with special prizes and cash gifts awarded to well-behaved and punctual pupils, courtesy of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

Dr Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs adopted St. Augustine’s Nursery and Primary School in 2006, and has since then been providing materials including tables, chairs, books, bags and other writing materials for the pupils.

This is in addition to cash awards to the top 27 students – the top three pupils in each class at the end of session annually. Teaching and non-teaching staff also get cash token for their diligence and commitment to providing quality education to every child in the school.