National Security Council Fumes As Protesters Push For Change Of Govt

The National Security Council has warned that it will not accept change of government in the country and has described the use of foreign flags as treasonous..

This came against the backdrop of a trending video of some protesters openly inviting the military to takeover government.

Emerging from the meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, who spoke for the council, said that they military will go after protesters bearing foreign flags which he said impinges on the sovereignty of the country.

He said the action is treasonous, adding that President Tinubu has directed that such must not be allowed to hold sway.

General Musa also noted that the #EndBadGovernance which started as a peaceful protest, has turned to riot, saying that as previously hinted, the military has decided to move in as a result.

Briefing correspondents after the meeting, he said: “We wanted to brief Mr President on the situation on ground and we know that since the riot has started, all the security agencies you can see all of us together.

“Initially, when the riot started they said it was a peaceful riot, but we have realised that there are individuals that are willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem. And we can see clearly what has happened since it has commenced. Criminals have taken over, a lot of looting taking place, stealing and all sorts happening.

“And besides, all of us have seen it where foreign flags have been flown within the sovereignty of Nigeria, and that is totally unacceptable.

“We are warning in clear terms and the President has also said we should convey this, that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria.

“That is treasonable offense, and it will be viewed and treated as such.

“So, nobody shall allow himself to be used by any individual.

“Also the issue of coups, Nigeria is a sovereign nation, Nigeria is a democratic nation. All security agencies are here to defend democracy and ensure that democracy continues to thrive.

“We will not accept anyone pushing or taking any action, seemingly or for whatever reason to want to push for any change of government.

“Democracy is what we stand for, democracy is what will continue to defend.

“For those of them flying flags and if you’ll see a lot of them are kids being pushed to do that. We’re following up with those ones are sponsoring them. Those are pushing them because you know, the flags were also made. We have identified those areas and we are going to take serious action against that.

“The President is clear on his instructions for us not to accept anyone that wants to disrupt the peace and tranquility of Nigeria.

“And we are all standing here together to show Nigerians that we’re working closely, we are working together with synergy to ensure that there’s still peace and tranquility in Nigeria that we have assured Mr. President.”

On whether those behind the foreign flags have been identified, the CDS said: “I’m sure you have seen them on Tv, so the Tv will show because that is enough for you to see.”

General Musa denied that soldiers have been involved in looting along with others under the ongoing protest.

Asked about it, he said: “No. I think it has been cleared. I think it was also a misconception. They actually have seen those things and they wanted to clear them away and that’s what was done. We have investigated throughly, the Chief of Army Staff is here. We have investigated thoroughly and there is nothing like such. No member of the Armed Forces fall into doing that. And he’s very clear.

“We’ve said that clearly that the military is going to step in when it is out of hand and you can see that for people supervising elements to push individuals to carry Russian flags in Nigeria. Nigeria is sovereign, and that is crossing the red line and we will not accept that. And those ones who have done that will go in for the books and they want to be prosecuted.”

The National Security Council meeting came amid the ongoing nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest, which continued in Abuja on Monday despite President Tinubu’s attempt to pacify Nigerians in his Sunday national broadcast.

The meeting caused the indefinite postponement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) earlier scheduled for day.

The council meeting was attended by all heads of security and law enforcement agencies inside the president’s office.

Specifically at the meeting were Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the CDS) and the three service chiefs; as well as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun. Also in the meeting were the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai, Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col Adewale Adeniyi; as well as the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap.