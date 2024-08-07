Police To Prosecute Protesters Indulging In Criminal Act As Protest Takes Another Shape In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command says the command will arrest and prosecute protesters indulging in criminal activities as the protest takes another shape.

The Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko in a statement on Tuesday morning said the Police have been closely monitoring the nationwide protest “End Bad Government in Nigeria” within the state.

The Police stated that on August 5th, 2024, the command observed that the protest in Rivers State has taken a concerning turn.

She disclosed that the protesters were earlier advised to conduct their demonstration peacefully within designated locations, while the police would provide adequate protection and isolate any criminal elements.

“However, the command has noticed a lack of identifiable leadership or coordination among the various groups, leading to a breakdown of order.

‘Regrettably, the protesters have resorted to unlawful acts, such as burning tires, extorting motorists, blocking roads, damaging vehicles, harassing business owners, and stealing from innocent residents.

Furthermore, a group has threatened that the pattern of the protest will change on August 7th, 2024, calling on traders and motorists to stay at home or join the protest.

“The Rivers State Police Command affirms the constitutional right of citizens to protest and express their views. However, the command has observed clear indications that the organizers are losing control of the protesters, who are resorting to more violent and criminal conduct.

Therefore, the police will act decisively to arrest and prosecute any individuals who attempt to infringe on the rights of others or engage in criminal activities under the guise of the protest. The police will take necessary and decisive action immediately the protest stops being peaceful. “The police advise that protesters should remain in the designated protest areas, Pleasure Park and Abali Park . They should refrain from disrupting the free movement of citizens or engaging in any unlawful activities. The command is committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of all residents during this period” SP Koko said.