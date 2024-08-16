Judicial Officers Receive 300%  Salary Increase

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law a bill seeking a 300% increase in salaries and allowances for judicial officials.

This is according to a Tuesday statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters Basheer Lado.

He said the development underscores Tinubu’s commitment to the “welfare of Nigerian workers above all else”.

“This extraordinary move underscores Mr President’s absolute prioritization of the welfare of Nigerian workers above all else just like he did when he recently put on hold an ongoing Federal Executive Council meeting to assent to the new National Minimum Wage Bill of N70,000,” he said.

The aide said the new Act “prescribes salaries, allowances, etc., for Judicial Officers to reflect the changing realities and consequentially amend the provisions of the Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.), Act, No.6, 2002 (as amended) to delete the provisions relating to Judicial Office Holders.”

“The prescription of salaries, allowances, and other benefits for Judicial Officers,” he said.

“The amendment of the Certain Political, Public, and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) Act, No. 6, 2002 (as amended) which provides for the deletion of provisions relating to Judicial Office Holders from the aforementioned Act.”

Lado said: "In a demonstration of his visionary leadership and deep compassion for the Nigerian people, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCON has once again affirmed his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation's workforce by assenting to the revised Salaries and Allowances for Judicial Office Holders.

“This landmark decision reflects Mr. President’s profound dedication to ensuring that every salary earner in Nigeria, especially those serving in vital and strategic roles, receives the recognition and compensation they deserve.

“By prioritizing the financial well-being of our judicial officers, Mr. President is not only reinforcing the integrity of our justice system but also setting a new standard for leadership that truly values the hard work and sacrifices of all Nigerian workers.

“Under President Tinubu’s administration, the welfare of our workers has become a central pillar of national progress.

“His visionary policies continue to uplift the lives of millions, ensuring that the dignity of labour is upheld and that those who serve our nation are justly rewarded.

“This assent is a clear testament to Mr. President’s tireless efforts to build a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria, where every worker is empowered to contribute to the nation’s greatness.

“As we look to the future with hope and determination, Mr. President remains steadfast in his mission to champion initiatives that deliver fair compensation, improved working conditions, and a brighter future for all Nigerians.”

The Senate had in June approved the bill after it passed a third reading. That move, Lado said is an expression of “their patriotic commitment to progressively improving the welfare of Nigerians”.

He thanked the National Assembly for “prioritizing the welfare of Nigerians by passing and transmitting the executive Bill”. “The judiciary remains the hope of the common man and it is hoped that Nigerians seeking justice get it irrespective of their status in life,” he said.