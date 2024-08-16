Five New Commissioner Nominees Confirmed In Rivers

The Rivers State House Assembly has given its reasons for confirming the 5 Commissioner nominees sent to it by the Executive Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

According to the legislators, the commissioner nominees have proven integrity having served the State in various capacities.

The Leader of the House, Sokari Goodboy Sokari further explained that the State has suffered a set back as a result of vacant positions in the state executive council adding that the speedy confirmation of the nominees would help in filling the vacant positions.

Earlier, the Commissioner nominees while fielding questions from the lawmakers promised to bring their wealth of experience to bare, if cleared.

They also promised to discharge their duties diligently with total commitment and selfless services to the State.

On his part, the presiding Speaker, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo while confirming the nominees after a voice vote from members said it’s to ensure that the State is moved forward.

Those screened and confirmed are, Mr Ilamu Arugu, Dr Rowland Obed Whyte, Dr Samuel Anya, Hon. Samuel Eyiba and Sir Austin Emeka Nnadozie. Meanwhile, the presentation of the report on the Rivers State Transport Authority Reform Bill 2024 by the adhoc committee was extended by 2 weeks.