Explosion Rocks Party Secretariat In Rivers

…Bomb Disposal Unit Condons Off Scene

…As Police Commences Investition

An explosive device has been detonated at the secretariat of the Action People’s Party (APP) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The explosion which reportedly occurred at midnight shattered the glass on the window near the impacted area.

APP which is relatively unknown in Rivers State gained attention recently after securing and decorating a building in the highbrow area of Port Harcourt to host its secretariat.

There are claims that the party is backed by some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who are aggrieved with the current handling of the affairs of their party in the state.

This incident, though unfortunate, suggests that there is more to the recent popularity of the party in Rivers State.

The APP National Chairman, Barr. Uchenna Nnadi, and the Acting State Chairman, Hon. Sunny N Wokekoro, arrived at the APP secretariat to find a scene of chaos and destruction following a devastating dynamite attack in the early hours of today 12th August 2024.

Barr. Uchenna Nnadi, visibly shaken by the incident, passionately appealed to the President to prioritize the protection of democracy in Nigeria, emphasizing the critical need for security measures to safeguard the democratic process, particularly in Rivers state.

Hon. Sunny Wokekoro, in a stern and resolute tone, addressed the state security forces present, demanding a thorough investigation into the attack and urging them to leave no stone unturned in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous act.

In addition to addressing the President and state security forces, Barr. Uchenna Nnadi also expressed gratitude to the Executive Governor Of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara GSSRS. for his cooperation in maintaining peace and security ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections scheduled for the 5th of October 2024.

Acknowledging the Governor’s efforts in promoting a peaceful electoral process, Barr. Uchenna Nnadi commended the collaborative approach taken to ensure that the democratic rights of the people are upheld and protected during this crucial period.

The APP leaders emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between all stakeholders to guarantee a smooth and transparent electoral process, free from violence and intimidation. They called for unity and solidarity in working towards a peaceful and successful Local Government Elections, underscoring the significance of collective efforts in upholding the democratic values of the nation.

The Rivers State Police Command says is aware of the explosion at the secretariat of Action People Party (APP),Old GRA,Port Harcourt which occured last Monday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Superintendent of Police(SP) Grace Iringe Koko responding to enquiry on the incident, disclosed that the scene has been visited and condoned off by the bomb disposal unit of the command. SP Koko added that no casualty was recorded as investigation has commenced.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police,in the state, CP Olatunji Disu visited the scene to asses the extent of damage. CP Disu while assesing the scene urged everyone to take his or her personal security seriously while adding that personnel of the command has been deployed at the APP secretariat Meanwhile the National Chairman of APP Uchenna Nnadi has called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and security agencies in the state to ensure that the perpetrators are fished out and punished.