Rivers Vocational, Technical Bill Gets To Committee Stage

Rivers State Vocational and Technical Training Bill 2024 has been committed to an Adhoc Committee. This is as the bill passed it’s second reading on the floor of the House.  The Leader Sokari Goodboy Sokari who chronicled the advantages of bill hinted that it is capable of producing a huge number of trainers who will inturn train other people.

The Deputy Speaker, Timothy Orubienimigha in his contribution aligned with the submission of the Leader noting that the bill if passed into law will reduce over dependence on parents, government and white collar job.

He said the bill will also create entrepreneurial mindset on the youths as well as develop confidence in them.

Committing the bill the adhoccommittee,the Speaker Rt. Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo, said the intent of the bill is overwhelming and will boost productivity in the State .

He noted that the bill if passed into law will eliminate unemployment and create an era where the citizens are deliberately catered for. The Ad-Hoc Committee has the member representing Opobo/Nkoro State Constituency and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Adolphus Orubienimigha, as its chairman.

