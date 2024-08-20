Ogoni Youth Council Resolves To Enhance Security, Reduce Youth Crises, Promote Development

…Expresses Gratitude to King Baridam

The Nyokhana Youth Council has taken step towards addressing the security challenges and youth crises in their community.

In a resolution adopted on August 18, 2024, the council committed to enhancing security, promoting dialogue and understanding among youth, and fostering development in Nyokhana.

The council expressed gratitude to His Imperial Majesty King Dr. Baridam Suanu, Chairman of the Khana Traditional Ruler Council, for his leadership and guidance.

They also acknowledged the efforts of the Governor of Rivers State in fostering peace and development in the region. The council recognized the urgent need to address security challenges and reduce crises among the youth in their community.

To achieve this, the council resolved to take proactive measures to enhance security in Nyokhana. They will work collaboratively with local law enforcement agencies and community leaders to ensure a safe environment for all residents, particularly the youth.

Additionally, they commit to promoting dialogue and understanding among the youth to prevent conflicts and crises.

This will be achieved through community engagement activities, workshops, and seminars focused on conflict resolution, leadership, and teamwork.

The council also extended their heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty King Dr. Baridam Suanu for his unwavering support and dedication to the development of Nyokhana.

They urged all youth to respect the authority of both their traditional ruler and the Governor, recognizing that such respect is essential for the progress and stability of their community.

Furthermore, the council decided to elect a Youth President and a Community Service Officer (CSO) for Nyokhana. This leadership will serve as a voice for the youth and ensure their concerns are addressed.

They also strongly condemned the acts of stealing and violence occurring along the East-West Road and within Nyokhana, calling upon all youth to refrain from engaging in such criminal activities and promote peace and safety in their community.

Finally in a bid to empower their youth, the council pledged to send four youth representatives for skill development training, sponsored by His Imperial Majesty King Dr. Baridam Suanu.

This initiative aims to equip their youth with valuable skills that will contribute to their personal development and the overall progress of Nyokhana.