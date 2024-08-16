Khana CTC Chairman Applauds Fubara Over Healthcare Support In Khana

…Expresses Joy For Successful Free Medicals In Nyo-Khana As Over 2,000 Benefit

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Amb. Marvin Yobana, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminilayi Fubara, for his support to Khana Local Government Council in the area of healthcare delivery.

Amb. Yobana gave the commendation at the grand finale of the three-day Free Medical programme for women, children and the elderly in the local government area.

The Khana LGA CTC Boss, who was represented by the Supervisor for Women Affairs, Chief (Mrs) Charity Deemua explained that the first phase of the free medical programme in Nyo-Khana District started last Friday and ended, August 11, 2024, with not fewer than 2,000 beneficiaries.

Amb. Yobana who expressed delight by the huge success recorded during the programme, said that the free medical programme was made possible with the support of Governor Fubara and the State Government.

He also thanked the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, for giving priority to the health needs of the people in Khana LGA as well commended the team of Doctors, nurses and pharmacists who helped in attending to beneficiaries.

“We truly appreciate each and everyone that made the programme a huge success. We also want to assure the Rivers State Governor that I and members of the CTC will endeavour to replicate the same programme in the remaining two districts in the local government area, that is, Ken-Khana and Babbe,” he said.

While urging beneficiaries to take their medications as prescribed by the doctors, warned that any act of carelessness can have negative consequences on their health.

Earlier at the drugs dispensing unit, a pharmacist , Pius Nwitu expressed satisfaction at the huge turnout recorded by the programme, and advised the beneficiaries to seek further treatment from government recognised hospitals if necessary.

“The turnout was overwhelming, this mammoth crowd we witnessed today was unexpected because we never expected the people will turn out in their large number on a Sunday like this,” he said.

In his own contribution, the Acting Chairman, Nyo-Khana Kingdom Council of Traditional Rulers, and Mene Eedee I of Bua Baah, His Royal Highness, High Chief Mene M.S.K Nule II, also described the three-day free medical programme as successful.

He thanked Governor Fubara and the Khana CTC Chairman for granting the request he made during Yobana’s interactive session with traditional rulers in the area, recently.

He, however, appealed to the State Government to revamp the long abandoned government hospital located in Taabaa.