Khana CTC Chairman Promises Start-up Grants To Digital Literacy Training Beneficiaries

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Amb. Marvin Yobana, has said that 500 youths in the area will benefit from the First Phase of the Khana Youths Digital Literacy Training programme.

Amb. Yobana disclosed this at the launching of Khana Digital Literacy programme at the Khana Local Government administrative office in Bori recently.

He said the programme will provide training in various areas, including cyber security, computer graphics, computer literacy, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, among others.

The Council Chairman said, “The first phase of the programme will empower 500 Ogoni youths from Khana LGA and provide them with training in advanced ICT.”

According to him, the literacy programme is meant to equip the youths of Khana LGA with the requisite ICT knowledge and skills required to compete in the global digital economy.

Yobana emphasized on the significance of ICT skills in today’s digital age, urging the beneficiaries to approach the training with utmost seriousness and dedication.

“As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, ICT literacy is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for socio-economic development”, he said.

He expressed his commitment to bridging the digital divide in Khana LGA, and empowering the youth with the skills required to thrive in the modern workforce. He assured that successful candidates would be provided take-off grants.

The Council chairman, therefore, urged the youths in the local government area to take full advantage of the ICT skills by accessing and registering online for the literacy programme @ www.khanayouthdlp.com.ng

“You must take full advantage of the programme and actively engage in the training sessions as there are lots of benefits. The knowledge gained would not only benefit you, but also contribute to the development of Khana Local Government Area.

“My administration is a transparent one. We are going to provide take-off grants to successful beneficiaries,” Yobana said.

In their separate reactions, President of Khana Post Graduate Students Association, Akeere Suanu and President, National Union of Khana Students University of Port Harcourt Chapter, Simeon Paul LeeleeBari, commended Amb. Yobana, saying the programme will enhance their employability and entrepreneurial opportunities in the digital age.

Some of the beneficiaries also expressed their gratitude to the chairman for the opportunity, promising to make good use of the programme.

They acknowledged the importance of ICT skills in enhancing their employability and contributions to the development of their communities. The Khana Youths Digital Literacy Programme is a testament to Yobana’s dedication to human capital development and his vision for a digitally inclusive Khana LGA.