Supreme Council For Sim, World wide Promises To Mobilize Support For Gov Fubara’s Success

A socio-political groups working for Governor Siminalayi Fubara under the aiges of Supreme Council For Sim, World wide has inaugurated its Oyigbo LG Chapter.

The ceremony which held at ‘Devugate’ Hotel, Ayama Ndoki over the weekend witnessed the attendance of top political figures in the state.

The local government and Ward Executives of the group were successfully inaugurated at the event.

Performing the assignment was one of the stakeholders of the group, distinguished Senator Ngoji Denton- West. He charged the stakeholders to be diligent, committed and loyal to the cause of mobilizing support for governor Fubara’s success in his determination to deliver good governance to Rivers people.

The National Coordinator of the group, Pastor Joshua Fubara in his remarks emphasized the deep historical bonds between Ndoki and Opobo people and urged them to uphold it. He urged the newly inaugurated members to regard the group as a unifying force beyond party lines, dubbing the “SIM PARTY” for rallying support for governor Fubara. He used the opportunity to highlight off what he described as the governor’s impressive records despite political challenges and equally used the chance to endurse Dr Chisom Gbali, the Commissioner for Youths Development for the position of the Executive chairman of Oyigbo in the upcoming LG election. The National Coordinator also used the chance to confer on Hon Gbali with the patronship of the group in Oyigbo.

The Oyigbo LG Council boss, Hon Gogo Philip who was represented by Dr Greg Nwankwo expressed gratitude to the National Coordinator of the group for selecting Oyigbo as the first location for his inauguration and assured them of their commitment to the movement.

On his part, Dr Gbali expressed gratitude for the group’s offer of patronship and support for his ambition, promising to reciprocate the gesture.

He used the opportunity to laud his principal, governor Fubara’s achievements particularly in improving the lives of civil servants in the state.

He also commended Hon Gogo Philip, the Oyigbo CTC chairman for what he called his transparency and dedication to duty which he noted, has resulted in significant improvement of the council area, especially the purchase and gifting of over 10 cars to CTC members and security agents for enhancement of their jobs.

In their solidarity speeches, one of the stakeholders, Chief Hon Chikordi Dike, former Obio/Akpor LG CTC chairman urged the newly inaugurated officers to take their assignment serious as it could metamorphose into something big in future warning them against underestimating what he called the shifting political landscape. Among those inaugurated were Prof Stella Nwulu and Barr Kingsley Ajuziogu.