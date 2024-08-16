Police Officers Urged To Make Homes Conducive For Spouses

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has appealed to wives of Police officers to make their homes conducive for their husbands.

CP Disu made the appeal during an event to mark the 60th anniversary of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) in Police headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

The Rivers Police boss asserted that as a Police officer, if your home is not conducive, he will not want to return home after work.

“Our wives give us emotional intelligence. Advice, pray for us. The perfect parade by them today, means they learnt” a lot from us. They should make our home conducive.

If after work, your home is not conducive, you will not want to return home. A Police officer without conducive home cannot be a good Police officer.

“We are going to keep pictures of our wives in this uniform. Our wives know everything about us. They are our prayer warriors.

“A man that we die quick is the one without a conducive home. Our work is getting tougher day by day.

I want you to look at us and know when we are happy. Continue to lessen our burden” CP Disu said.

The Chairperson of (POWA) in Rivers state, Mrs Olufunmilola Disu disclosed that, it is rewarding to be Police officers wives.

The Rivers POWA Chairperson stated that the respect and regard she gets everyday as the Commissioner of Police Wife is awesome.

On their roles as Police officers wives, she said “we pray for them, take care of our children. We also empower Police officers widows, through trainings and programmes to make them independent”.

Earlier in her address, the POWA Chairperson disclosed that for six decades, the organization has been testament to the unsung heroes of law enforcement.

“Today we honour the strength, resilience and compassion that define the very heart of a Police wife.

“We know the challenges and sacrifices that come with this noble profession. The sleepless nights, the constant worries, the fear of the unknown-these are the burdens we carry day in and day out.

“We are the rock upon which our husbands can lean, the safe harbor they return to after a long and difficult shift.

Throughout the years, Police Officers’ Wives Association has being a beacon of light, guiding us through the darkest of times, from offering emotional support and counseling services to orgsnizing charitable initiatives and educational programs” she said.

The POWA Chairperson also thanked the wife of Inspector General of Police, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun for her support in commemoration of POWA’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Highlight of the event was parade by the POWA members dressed in Police uniform.

There was also a mock session with the POWA Chairperson as the Commissioner of Police receiving CP Disu, other senior officers as guest.

Our correspondent reports that Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operation, DCP Olugbenga Adepoju, Deputy Commissioner Finance and Administration, DCP Samuel Erale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), senior executives of POWA were all in attendance.