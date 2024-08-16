Chimuenya Umejuru: Why He Is Poised To Become Next Executive Chairman Of ONELGA

As Rivers people count down to the pivotal local government elections, ostensibly in October 2024, hopes are high and expectations surge.

This is fueled by fierce campaigning from a crowded field of aspirants eager to shape the future of their communities.

In Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area, all eyes are already on the Director of HH Foundation and owner of HH Hotels and Apartments, Omoku, Mr. Chimuenya Henry Umejuru,

With his impressive track record and dedication to community development, Umejuru is widely expected to emerge as the next Executive Chairman of Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Council (ONELGA).

Umejuru’s antecedents speak volumes about his capacity to lead ONELGA towards prosperity. As Director of HH Foundation, he has implemented numerous projects aimed at improving the lives of the people, including educational support, healthcare initiatives, and economic empowerment programs.

His philanthropic efforts have endeared him to the hearts of the people, who see him as a leader with a genuine interest in their well-being.

Furthermore, Umejuru’s business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit have made him a successful hotelier, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth in ONELGA.

His ability to manage resources effectively and drive growth will undoubtedly serve him well in managing the council’s affairs.

Umejuru’s recent gestures during the Egwuogba cultural festival, where he gifted elderly citizens with cows, goats, and cash, demonstrate his commitment to the community’s cultural heritage and his willingness to support the vulnerable.

Only last month, Umejuru empowered a widow and three entrepreneurs in Idu-Ogba community with deep freezers, an air conditioner, and a fully kitted barbershop, demonstrating his dedication to economic empowerment and social welfare.

This gesture is characteristic of his leadership style, which prioritizes the well-being and progress of the people.

Umejuru’s vision for ONELGA places premium on security of lives and property, recognizing it as the foundation for sustainable growth and development.

He promises to implement effective measures to ensure the safety and security of all residents, creating an environment conducive to business, investment, and community prosperity.

Notably, as Grand Patron of several security agencies, including the National Civilian Joint Taskforce (JTF), the youthful hotelier has demonstrated his dedication to safeguarding the community and promoting peace.

This leadership role underscores his ability to collaborate with security stakeholders and drive initiatives that ensure public safety.

With his unique blend of philanthropy, business expertise, and community engagement, Mr. Chimuenya Henry Umejuru is undoubtedly the best candidate for the position of Executive Chairman of ONELGA.

His impending victory is expected to usher in a new era of growth, prosperity, and inclusive leadership in ONELGA.