Gov Fubara Revokes Service Contract For Retired Permanent Secretaries

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared that his government will no longer approve contract services for retired Permanent Secretaries in the State so as to give room for others on the line to progress.

Governor Fubara made the declaration while swearing in six new permanent secretaries at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

The governor pointed out that if the government continues to give contract to retired permanent secretaries there won’t be room for those who are coming behind, adding that as soon as any permanent secretary retires a new person will be appointed to replace the office.

He charged the new permanent secretaries to see their appointment as a call to service to the government and people of Rivers State, urging them to be good ambassadors to the ministries that they will be assigned and avoid acts that will bring disgrace.

“You have only one responsibility now, it is to the government. Don’t be those that will be loyal to who appointed them. You may be recommended by someone, but I am not interested in that, my interest is in what you are going to do for the government and the people of Rivers State.

The governor emphasised that his government is all about service to the people of Rivers State who have decided to support him and he must give them good reasons to sustain that support, saying that he will not hesitate to show any of them out for any form of misbehaviour.

While congratulating the permanent secretaries on their appointment eulogized the sincerity and commitment of one of them who refused to align with detractors of his administration, but stood firm in support of the government, noting that the appointment is to appreciate such a dogged stand and dedication to duty.

“One of you whom I can say is the reason I am doing this today was pushed by those people whose duty is to whittle down our powers or make our services here inefficient. But the person said why would I leave a government that has not offended me.

And that he appreciates the little things the governor is doing, and I have to say it touched my heart so much. Even when people are saying we are not doing anything, some are still appreciating our concerns for their well-being.

You know yourself I don’t want to mention your name. This appointment is because of that decision you took to appreciate you.”

The newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries are Dr. Mrs. Mekele Comfort Igwe, Mrs. Anthonia Iyaye Ekiseh, Dr. Mrs. Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, Mrs. Ihuoma Patience Ray-Boms, Mr. Nwizug Gonee Gordon and Mr. Chukwuma Ndudi Augustine.

The new permanent secretaries were immediately given brand new SUV vehicles to enhance their productivity.