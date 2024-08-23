Rumuokwurusi-Igbo-Etche Road To Be Fixed In Three Months

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that the ongoing reconstruction work of the 16.5km Rumuokurusi-Igbo-Etche Road, that is a major nightmare to residents and motorists, will be competed in the next three months.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance on Monday when he undertook an inspection visit to the project site to assess the extent of work achieved so far.

The Rumuokurusi-Igbo-Etche Road links two Local Government Areas: Obio/Akpor and Etche, while also serving as a major link to neighbouring community of Aba in Abia State.

He lamented that a key artery that serves as a major connecting route for the people of the State had been abandoned for 11 years before his administration intervened to give the people renewed hope of better days ahead.

Governor Fubara said he had to personally visit the project site to see things for himself because of the critical nature of the road to the economic survival of the people and the State.

He said: “We are here this afternoon to see for ourselves the extent of job the contractor is doing as it concerns this very deplorable road.

“This road is about 16.5 kilometers, and it cuts across two Local Government Areas: Obio/Akpor and Etche. In Obio/Akpor LGA, it affects towns like the Rumuokurusi, Atali and Eneka axis before entering into Etche.

“It is a major access road that most traders, both from Aba and Etche, normally use to do their businesses in the Oil Mill Market. And from information that got to us, this road has been bad, not just bad but has been impassable for the past 11 years.”

Governor Fubara said, in keeping with his administration’s mantra of “Rivers First” and the people taking precedence, the best reconstruction attention and work have to be provided on solving the problem of access road for the people.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the extent of work that has been achieved, noting that it shows that the contractor understands the passion of the administration, and what it wants to always provide in making the people happy.

He said: “And, you know our mantra: the ‘People First’; so, we felt it’s very important that no matter what it is going to cost us, even the situation, like now, it is raining season, but I insisted they must do something about this road, so that it can improve the lives of our people here.

“I am really impressed with the extent of job they have done. It shows the contractor understands our passion to make our people happy. We will be coming here again because we have assured them that in the next three months, this road must be put to use,” he added.