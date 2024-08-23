PDP Stalwart Commends Gov. Fubara Over #EndBadGovernance Protest

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state, Chief (Dr) Goodluck Nwobike has commended the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara on the way he successfully handled the national protest against economic hardship.

He made the commendation in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt over the weekend.

According to him, “the opposition with Chief Tony Okocha of the APC as the arrowhead were actually waiting to ambush the Fubara administration with the opportunity but the governor miraculously disappointed them through his peculiar leadership style”.

The KELGA PDP stakeholder said Okocha and his cohorts appear to have been commissioned to continually distract and derail the state government with their fabrications and blatant lies which he noted , has become public knowledge.

Chief Nwobike said Rivers people and residents were taken aback when the enemies accused the governor of attacking the APC state Secretariat, alongside other baseless machinations.

He made it clear that governor Fubara who has been acknowledged worldwide over his peaceful disposition is too polished and focused to indulge into such dirty politics, warning them of the consequences of their actions.

He also used the opportunity to appreciate the youths on their peaceful conduct throughout the protest in accordance with the governor’s advice, adding that despite the provocations of the enemies of the state ,they maintained the peaceful protest to drive home their message.

On the political crisis in the state, Sir Nwobike cautioned the political gladiators to consider the development of the state and the well-being of the people in their actions.

He declared that Rivers people are happy with the leadership style of governor Fubara and therefore should be allowed to exercise his divine mandate for the state.

“It is only God Almighty who knows why the disagreement between the governor and his godfather/ predecessor had to come in when it came for the state to be liberated”; he said.

On the activities of the Nigeria Police Force , especially on the continuous barricade of the 23 LG Secretariats, he advised them and indeed the security agents not to play into the hands of politicians.

He said it was important they maintain their constitutional roles of protecting lives and properties of the citizens.

In the same way chief Nwobike cautioned the judiciary especially over some of their conflicting judgements from some judges as according to him, the judiciary has major role to play in the sustenance of the nascent democracy.

He used the opportunity to appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to meticulously look into the grievances of Nigerians as expressed through the latest EndBad Governance Protest and save the country with this opportunity as according to him, the country is sitting on a time bomb.