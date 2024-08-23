Gov Fubara Orders Certification Of ICT Staff In State Civil Service

…Vows To Help Weed Out Quacks In Industry

…Assures RSG Has No Pact With Violence

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has directed the State Civil Service Commission to ensure that no Information and Communications Technology (ICT) staff in the State Civil Service is promoted henceforth without officially obtaining the certification of the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN).

The CPN is a legal entity established by Decree No. 49 of 1993, and charged with the responsibility of control and supervision of the Computing Profession in the country, in partnership with the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS).

Governor Fubara gave the directive while speaking at a dinner organized for delegates of the 2024 International Conference of the Nigeria Computer Society in Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday night.

The Governor said that as part of efforts to eliminate quackery in the sector, and promote accelerated deployment and application of technology in the workplace, his administration was taking measures to fast-track ICT-literacy to boost effective and efficient service delivery in the State.

Governor Fubara said he has promised the President of the Society that civil servants that belong to his profession must be certified before they get further promotions.

“What are we trying to do? It is to make sure that we push away quacks. We make sure that this society is noble. That is what you get when you are dealing with a civil servant.

“I am a civil servant before becoming a politician. I did not just jump into politics, so I have records, I am coming from somewhere, I understand procedures.

“We will give you all the support to ensure that this association or society will be recognised in this State. I can assure you that.”

He noted that with the emphasis paid to the application of ICT in the State public service, the Government’s internally generated revenue (IGR) has more than doubled, adding that the entire State Civil Service has already been automated.

The Governor emphasized that for that reason, every recruitment into the State Civil Service was now being done online, just as other work processes are also going on with the application of technology, stressing the Government’s efforts to ensure that the State economy is technology-driven.

“Our major interest is to better the State, nothing less and nothing more. To better the State, better it, we have met it in a particular state, what will people ask us when we leave. Did you leave it the way you met it or did you add value?

“Our work is to add value and I can tell you, we are doing that. You heard what one of the comedians said, we have improved our IGR, we don’t borrow to execute projects. And it is owing to one thing, application of this your technology in the affairs of our State.”

Governor Fubara noted the world’s push for accelerated deployment and application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in virtually all facets of life in the advanced economies, saying that the State was gearing up to tap the potentials in AI to advance development in the Healthcare, Education, Agriculture, and other sectors for the overall benefit of Rivers people.

He charged the NCS to apply AI positively towards improving skills and knowledge of Nigerians for the economic development and advancement of the country rather than facilitating illegitimate ventures that give the country bad name in the comity of nations.

He said: “If we have to stand and believe that we should not be oppressed, we should all stand with something – we should have a means of livelihood. We should have a genuine means of earning clean money. We should also have a standard where what we earn can take care of our problems, which for me, I see as a bottle-neck or the core of all our problems.

“When you earn so much and it cannot solve your problems, it now gives room for people looking for other ways to cut corner, which leads to crime and that has brought us to where we are in our country.

“So, our appeal as a Government is that the best brains that you put together, the inventions that you are making, and the improvement that you want to make, please, let it all be for the betterment of our country.

It is our country; we are not going to run away from this country. We must put our hands together to make it what we want. That is the charge to everyone of you”.

Governor Fubara assured the NCS that the administration was inclusive and operates an open-door policy, and volunteered to host another conference of the Society whenever their leadership calls for such support.

Governor Fubara said: “Our eyes are already on the ball. We know what we want and by the special grace of God, we are already achieving them. You can see how peaceful the State is.

“Even those people who try to cause problems, God has a way of punishing them. When they tried to do anything, God will find a way to bring those their plans against them.”

Governor Fubara said further: “And it is only because of one thing, our hands are clean, we have never allowed this administration to be associated with any form of violence or any plan for undo anybody.

“So, anyone who believes he has power somewhere and wants to exercise that power here, God will continue to punish them in his own way.”

He charged the delegates to ignore whatever negative media propaganda they may have been inundated with before their arrival, saying that they were living testimonies to the fact that State is peaceful, calm, and hospitable, adding that the State Government was working hard to improve on what it inherited from previous administrations.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Ovy Chinedum Chukwuma, said that the ICT-savvy and friendly Governor Siminalayi Fubara, approved the dinner for the delegates to show his commitment to the deployment and application of technology for the smooth running of the State.

The commissioner noted the Government’s huge investments in the State ICT Centre and other educational facilities for the integrated training of young people in technology-oriented skills and knowledge to take Rivers State to the next level of growth and sustainable development, saying that such commitment was indicative of the Governor’s resolve to transform the State through technology.

Chukwuma said the exemplary leadership of the Governor in the adoption of technology has helped in boosting the state’s IGR, and helped in the smooth operations in all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) as well as payment of salaries, allowances, pension and gratuity and recruitment processes.

“So, today, we are here to celebrate the work and contributions of ICT to the development of our nation and driving of the economy.

I believe that because you made your little contribution to the success of the conference, the outcome is something that the value chains will be added not only to the economy of the State, but to the country at large.”

In his remarks, President, Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Dr. Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu, lauded Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for the support given to the society and for his commitment to the development of Rivers State through the use of technology.

He noted the peaceful and hospitable nature of the State, saying that contrary to negative insinuations by a few detractors from the State, the Government and good people of the State were generally calm and conducting their legitimate businesses and personal affairs without any hinderances or security concerns.

Aliyu assured that delegates to the conference will carry of message of a peaceful Rivers State to their various States across the country as genuine ambassadors, having visited many parts of the State in the course of their 2024 International Conference, and expressed the willingness of members to return to the State again for another session.

Highlights of the dinner were presentation of different categories of awards to deserving members, researchers and students as well as cultural dances by Rivers State Cultural Troupe.

These include Best Paper Award; Prof Astella C. Chiemeke’s Prize for the Best Research in Doctoral Consortium (won by Michael Edafe and Prof Veronica Osubor); 2024 NCS Whizkids Competition (Primary); 2024 NCS Whizkids Competition (Tertiary) and the Panama 2023 World Robotic Olympiad, where Joseph Udo, Jasmine Nyenke and Prosper Ughakpotemi won the 2nd prize for the global event.