Joe Ajaero: Organised Labour Threatens To Crumble Economy

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress has threatened to down tools nationwide in the event that the Nigeria Police detains its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero. The union handed down the threat on Tuesday morning at its headquarters, shortly after holding an emergency National Executive Council meeting to discuss the invitation of the NLC President by the police over allegations of terrorism financing.

The NEC resolved that Ajaero should honor the police invitation but noted that their legal adviser should seek more time for the NLC President to appear before the police authorities.

Comrade Ado Kabiru Sani, the Deputy President of the NLC, enjoined the nation’s workforce to remain on standby for further directives should the police act contrary to their expectation of detaining Ajaero.

His words: “As a committed labor center, we will honor the invitation of the police because we are not a faceless organization, but we are working with our lawyer for an extension of time. “In the event that the President is arrested, all workers will down tools immediately. We should wait for further directives from our leadership.”

