NLC Discloses When Implementation Of N70,000 Minimum Wage Will Commence

Organised Labour has revealed that the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage is expected to commence by the end of August. This disclosure was made by the Deputy President of Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku.

Ndubuaku explained that the slight delay in implementation is due to the processes involved, including the consequential adjustment, which involves calculating the minimum wage from level one to level 16. He assured that the delay is not a deliberate attempt by the Federal and State Governments to avoid paying the new minimum wage.

He said, “We have no reason to suspect that (deliberate delay). In a real sense, signing the wage is just a small component of the main activity. There is something we call consequential adjustment. That involves the calculation of the minimum wage from level one, step one. From there, we will move from stage one to 13 all the way to level 16.

“So it is something that may take some time. Again, they are not going to compile them alone. There are templates for compiling it. But they must also carry us along. I believe you are aware there is a committee that is supposed to carry out the necessary adjustments. We expect it should be completed before the end of the month.”

This development comes after President Bola Tinubu signed the N70,000 minimum wage bill into law. However, only a few state governments have been able to implement the law. Meanwhile, some state governors have established committees to implement it.