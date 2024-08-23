APC Breaks Silence On Move To Remove Ganduje As National Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has at last, responded to the ongoing rumors concerning the possible dismissal of its National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje. Speculation about this upheaval spread rapidly online, with rumors indicating that President Bola Tinubu could be considering an ambassadorial appointment for Ganduje as a means to distance him from his ongoing corruption trial.

Nevertheless, Nze Chidi Duru, the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the party, has dismissed these assertions as “ridiculous” and nothing more than “wishful thinking.”

Duru stressed that making arbitrary changes to the party leadership could destabilize the APC, jeopardizing its meticulously established structure. He cautioned that it would be an excessive number of leadership changes. “Stability is essential, even within the party’s hierarchy. Suggesting otherwise is simply unrealistic.”

He emphasized that the chairmanship was decisively allocated to the North-West, a determination collectively made by the National Executive Committee (NEC) with unanimous agreement from all party factions. Duru emphasized the party’s adherence to established protocols by stating, “Anyone who disagrees with this decision is welcome to pursue legal action, as we are a law-abiding institution.” The ongoing controversy regarding Ganduje’s leadership persists, intensified by demands for his resignation from numerous influential figures in the North-Central region. Recently, Muhammad Etsu, a former aspirant for the APC chairmanship, filed a legal injunction to bar Ganduje from assuming the role of national chairman, arguing that the position should be allocated to the North-Central region. It appears the struggle for the APC’s future is far from concluded.