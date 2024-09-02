National Network Newspaper Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Celebrations with Thanksgiving Service in Port Harcourt

Activities marking the 20th anniversary of the National Network newspaper commenced with a grand Thanksgiving Service over the weekend in Port Harcourt. A large gathering of friends, colleagues, and staff of the newspaper came together to thank God for two decades of journalistic excellence.

Speaking to reporters after the service, the Publisher of National Network newspaper, Rev. Canon Jerry Needam, reflected on the newspaper’s 20-year journey, highlighting the challenges and triumphs that have marked its unwavering commitment to truth and service to the public.

“It’s been 20 years of steadfast dedication, delivering news that matters to our community without missing a single edition,” he remarked. “Our journey has been one of perseverance, integrity, and an unrelenting pursuit of journalistic excellence.”

The month-long celebration is set to culminate in a grand dinner and award night in Port Harcourt, on Monday, September 30, 2024. The event will honor distinguished sons and daughters of Rivers State who have excelled in their respective fields.

In addition to the awards ceremony, other activities lined up for the anniversary include a Workshop for practicing journalists on Political Leadership in Rivers State: The Past and The Present; Free Medical Outreach; Visit to selected orphanages and charity homes.

There will also be Fitness programme for journalists in Rivers State, and Interface between security agencies, lawyers and journalists to be concluded with a public lecture by a renowned speaker and a novelty football match, promising a memorable celebration for all involved.