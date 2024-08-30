Traditional Ruler Charges Eminent Peace Ambassadors On Justice, Peace-making

A traditional ruler in Delta State, Chief Amb. Andrew Abrah has enjoined the newly inducted Eminent Peace Ambassadors by the International Association of World Peace Ambassadors (IAWPA) to ensure they live true to the honours bestowed on them by serving as beacon of light to others wherever they are.

Chief Amb. Abrah, the Osuighene I of Enhwe Kingdom, Kwale, Delta State gave the charge in an interview with newsmen following the World Humanitarian Day 2024 celebration where some illustrious Nigerians were honoured.

The traditional ruler charged the new inductees to follow the footsteps of their senior colleagues and show maturity, understanding and respect for others in all their dealings and above all, be fair in resolving conflicts.

He stressed the importance of hard work, determination and perseverance for achieving success especially among the youths who are the leaders of tomorrow.

Imbibing the culture of hard work and commitment to duty, he said, will help to realize one’s ultimate dreams and reduce the rate of crime in society.

Chief Amb. Andrew Abrah was also thumps-up for the female Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Kwale for her brilliance and commitment to checkmating criminal activities in the area, and urged her not to relent. “The female DPO has indeed, demonstrated that what a man can do, a woman can do better,” the traditional ruler said.