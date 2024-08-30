Metro

Police Intensify Efforts To Rescue Abducted Director Of Internal Revenue Board

The Police have intensified efforts to rescue Aribibia Fubara,a Director in Rivers State Internal Revenue Service Board who was abducted last Saturday by unknown gunmen at Okirika.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko in response to the incident said the command is aware of the incident and the Commissioner of Police has directed tactical units in the command to ensure that the victim is released unhurt while adding that a manhunt has been launched to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Community sources revealed that unknown gunmen numbering about six on a Speedboat, last week Saturday, at about 8:20pm, came into Okirika through Okirika Waterfront near Marine Base, area of Port Harcourt.

The gunmen, they said shot sporadically into the air, having carefully identified their target, whisked their victim into the boat and zoomed off. His abductors are yet to establish contact with the family. The younger brother to the victim, Emmanuel Fubara, who confirmed the kidnapped incident confirmed the matter has been officially reported to the Police.

