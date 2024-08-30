World Humanitarian Day 2024:  Onuoha Honoured As IAWPA’s Eminent Peace Ambassador

The International Association of World Peace Ambassadors (IAWPA) has continued to make headlines with the recent induction of several distinguished personalities across the country as Eminent Peace Ambassadors at the World Humanitarian Day event in Port Harcourt.

Notable among the new inductees is Amb. Gerald Kelvin Onuoha, a passionate advocate for humanitarian services.

As a true Riversman, Amb. Gerald Kelvin Onuoha’s commitment to humanitarian services has earned him recognition both locally and internationally.

Through his tireless efforts and unwavering dedication, he has made significant contributions to advancing peace, justice, and equity in society and was duly recommended by Mr. John Hart.

DPO Edfa, who represented the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu while responding, stressed that peace starts with each individual and should be cultivated in every aspect of our lives.

He emphasized the need to promote peace in our communities and workplaces, as well as in our interactions with those around us.

“I believe that peace is something that should be actively pursued in everything we do.

It starts with us individually and should be reflected in our everyday interactions with others,” DPO Edfa said.

He highlighted the importance of spreading positivity and kindness wherever we go, and how these small acts can have a ripple effect in creating a more peaceful environment.

The induction ceremony of the Eminent Peace Ambassadors of IAWPA serves as a platform to recognize individuals who have shown dedication and commitment to fostering peace in their communities. DPO Edfa’s message of promoting peace in all aspects of our lives serves as a reminder that each person has the power to make a positive impact and contribute to a more peaceful world.