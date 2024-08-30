Nigerian Red Cross Society Trains Uniport Staff, Students On First Aid Care

Owing to recent emergency cases such as breathing, bleeding, broken bones and related cases happening within and around University of Port Harcourt, the Nigerian Red Cross Society has trained lecturers and students from the various departments on first aid care.

According to the Commandant of Nigerian Red Cross Society, Uniport Detachment, Mr Blessing James, the 3 – day intensive workshop was aimed at enlightening both students and staff of the university on first aid care, and how to manage first aid related emergency cases.

He further said it was mostly aimed at having “first responders” in every department of the university, to manage emergency situations properly, before and while transporting any casualty of an incident or accident to the school clinic or hospital.

The commandant of Uniport Detachment who explained the aims of first aid as to preserve life, prevent the situation from becoming worse, and to promote quick recovery informed that the issue of first aid has been too pressing on the first responders in the university hence the need to enlighten more people in the university about first aid.

Mr James Blessing stated that some have the willingness to care for a casualty of an accident or incident but do not really know the standard principles to follow in the cause of doing so.

He however advised all trainees to continue with the practice at home or school as first aid skill is not all about reading and understanding, but all about practicing.

On the practicing aspect, he maintained that trainees must not really need a casualty but can practice with family members at home or friends using the basic principles especially since the real scene does not come exactly the way it was thought in class. He lauded the Vice-chancellor for approving the insightful training and congratulated the trainees hinting that Nigerian Red Cross Society is a humanitarian society.