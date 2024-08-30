Police Probe Cause Of Death Of  Staff Of NNPC Amid Protests

Amid the controversy that trails the cause of death of a casual staff, Asher Dan inside the facility of Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC), at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Olatunji Disu has reportedly directed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) has transferred the case from Old GRA Police Division and ordered that an autopsy to ascertain what led to the death of the man.

The directive was said to have been given during a meeting with the family of the deceased and top management staff of the Rivers State Police Command last week Friday when the Akwa Ibom community protested in front of headquarters of the command at Moscow road, Port Harcourt.

Saviour Dan, brother to the deceased also confirmed to our reporter that the Police last week Friday, after the protest, took the family to the mortuary where the corpse of the deceased was deposited.

Protesters mainly youths, last week Friday marched to the NNPC headquarters where they sealed the gates with native palm front and the picture of the deceased placed at the gates before leaving to State CIiD.

In an interview with Journalists, King Albert, the event coordinator of Akwa/Ibom community in Rivers state said “regarding to the subject matter, our boy Asher Dan came to work on the 20th of this month (August) only for us to get information that an incident that occured as at 10am in the morning, we got information by 4pm that the young man fell from this upstair, this storey building and died.

“But the same people are telling us that they were not there present when the incident happened, wee saw the clothes of this young man at fourth 4thfloor while they are telling us that he fell from 8th floor.

“Now this people in question uptill date seize the corpse of the young man, refusing the family and the entire community of Akwa Ibom people to see the corpse of this young man.

“So we are calling on the Commissioner of Police, the Rivers state Government, all respected individuals of this state to come into this matter because it is a matter of Akwa/Ibom state and Rivers state.

“And is very important because the Akwa/Ibom state Government is aware of this and they will definitely come into this matter.

“We need justice, we need an autopsy, we need to see the corpse of this young man, because they are telling us they will not allow us access to the corpse of this young man for fourteen days so that they we have access to do what they want to do.

“We need justice for Asher Dan”.

Our correspondent at the venue of the protest reports that no official of NNPC came out to address the protesters.

It would be recalled that last week Thursday, Christopher Dan, the father of the deceased told Journalists in an interview that he was yet to see the corpse of his son .

The spokesperson for the Rivers State, Police Command, Superintendent of Police(SP),Grace Iringe Koko had earlier confirmed the incident while adding that investigation is ongoing.