Budding Artist Condemns Stealing By Politicians In ‘Loot’

Even as politics has continued to degenerate in this clime paving way for politicians to steal the wealth of the nation, a budding artist Ndubuisi Chukwu, alias ND Spice has released an album titled ‘Loot’ which condemns politicians and their thievery .

Loot is a wholesale condemnation of the brazen stealing of the wealth of the nation by political buccaneers.

According to ND Spice, politicians steal without sympathy for the masses, stressing that they cart away the wealth of the country and stash them in foreign countries.

Hear him: “Politicians steal in Dollars, steal in Euros, steal in Pounds and stash them in foreign banks to the detriment of the people”.

The intention of Nigerian politicians in stealing the people’s common wealth, he said is to impoverish the citizens and render them comatose.

“The masses die every day in their numbers as a result of pain and suffering politicians inflict on them,” he said, stressing that the youth of Nigeria should come together irrespective of tribe and chase them away.

He implored Nigerian politicians to pity the people by taking care of their daily needs, instead of stealing the money for themselves and their families.

He however stressed that no matter how hard they tried to suffocate the people, they would be unable to swallow them up. The Almighty God, he said would fight for the Nigerian poor masses and rescue them from the stranglehold of politicians.