Medical Doctors Close Shop In Anambra Over Kidnap Of Members

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Anambra has ordered its members to cease clinical services in all private and public hospitals, effective Thursday night.

This directive is outlined in a statement issued in Awka by the branch chairman and secretary, Princeston Okam and Ifeanyi Obiaeli, following the association’s emergency general meeting on Thursday.

The decision is a protest against the kidnapping of their colleague, Stephen Ezeh, who has been in captivity since August 15.

The NMA had previously warned on August 19 that if Mr. Ezeh was not released by his captors within 48 hours, they would initiate a strike.

Despite this ultimatum and their appeals to the Anambra government, Mr. Ezeh remains in captivity, exacerbated by his health challenges.

“NMA Anambra hereby directs all doctors in the state to immediately withdraw clinical services in all federal, state, private, mission, institutional, and corporate hospitals until our member is released,” the statement read.

The NMA will closely monitor compliance with this directive through its ‘Strike Monitoring Team,’ and hospitals or members who do not comply will be blacklisted and penalized according to congress resolutions.

The statement also urged the Anambra government to mobilize all necessary security agencies and resources to ensure the timely and unconditional release of the abducted member.

“While we acknowledge the hardship this withdrawal of services will cause the people of Anambra, we appeal to the state government to expedite action towards securing Eze’s release to restore normalcy to the health system.

NMA Anambra’s leadership will continue to collaborate with all relevant government agencies to achieve a healthy and secure community.”

Additionally, the NMA commended Governor Charles Soludo and the health commissioner, Afam Obidike, for their efforts to improve healthcare delivery and security in Anambra. They also praised doctors for their dedication and commitment to providing quality healthcare to the people of Anambra.