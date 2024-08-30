Kekere-Ekun Becomes Nigeria’s Second Female Chief Justice 

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has been sworn in as the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

She will serve in an acting capacity until confirmed by the Senate.

Justice Kekere-Ekun took her oaths at approximately 11:38 AM and assumed her position in the Council Chambers, sitting on the left side of the President, at exactly 11:45 AM.

She steps into her new role as CJN following the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola. Her nomination was presented to President Tinubu by the National Judicial Council (NJC) on August 15.

Kekere-Ekun is the second female jurist to hold the position of Chief Justice of Nigeria, after Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, who served from July 2012 to November 2014.

Among those present at the event were other Justices of the Supreme Court, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the leadership of the House of Representatives represented by Prof. Julius Ihonbvere, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and immediate past Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Also in attendance were Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, and Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris.

Kudirat Kekere-Ekun was born on May 7, 1958, in London, United Kingdom. She began her legal journey at the University of Lagos, where she earned her law degree in 1980. After completing the Nigerian Law School, she was called to the Nigerian Bar on July 10, 1981.

She received a Master of Law from the London School of Economics in November 1983.

Kekere-Ekun began her career in the judiciary as a Senior Magistrate II in the Lagos State Judiciary before being promoted to a State High Court Judge.

She also served as the Chairman of the Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Zone II, Ikeja, from November 1996 to May 1999. In 2004, Kekere-Ekun was appointed to the Court of Appeal in recognition of her contributions to the development of the judiciary.