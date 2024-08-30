RIV Coalition Praises Gov Fubara’s Health Reforms, Commends Health Commissioner For N300M Grant

As the Rivers State Government advances its universal health coverage goals, the One Rivers Coalition has commended Governor Siminialayi Fubara for prioritizing healthcare among his administration’s top objectives.

Following an award presentation to the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the Coalition’s administrator, Comrade Aribibia Ngeribara, praised the Governor for his commitment to sustainable and quality healthcare delivery.

“Dr Adaeze Oreh is the patron of One Rivers coalition. In fact, with her as the State Commissioner for Health the Ministry has delivered sustainable and quality health care to the people of the state.

It has also promoted the health sector wider. No day passes you will not hear the developmental strides of the State Ministry of health.

Under her leadership, the state ministry of health is now a new creation”, Comrade Ngeribara emphasized.

Eze Ohali III of Ogbaland, HRM Dr. Chima Nwajari, who joined the Coalition’s delegation, also expressed appreciation for the administration’s efforts in the health sector.

“Dr. Adaeze Oreh is a performing commissioner for health in Nigeria, under her leadership as the state commissioner for health there are several activities on-going in the health sector with the ash tag:

The health 4 all Rivers strategy, which rests on seven pillars such as access to essential medicine and commodities, health security and emergency preparedness and response as well as health systems leadership and governance; In fact, Dr Oreh is a square peg in a square hole, Dr. Nwajari Opined .

The One Rivers Coalition’s Rivers West Coordinator, Mr. Richard Mazi, highlighted the Governor’s fulfillment of campaign promises, particularly in healthcare, education, and agriculture.

He noted that the recent N300 million grant for the training of 389 resident doctors is a significant step toward ending medical brain drain in the state.

Mr. Uche Akaloku, ONELGA Coordinator, emphasized that Dr. Oreh’s leadership and the Governor’s support have revitalized the state’s health sector. “The ministry’s success isn’t just because Dr. Oreh is our patron; it’s because she’s effectively transforming healthcare in Rivers State,” Akaluoku said..