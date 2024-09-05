Court Halts APC Planned National Congresses In Rivers

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has granted an experte order restraining the National Leadership of the All Progressive Congress led by the chairman, ABDULLAHI UMAR-GANDUJE, the Secretary, SURAJUDEEN AJIBOLA-BASIRU from going ahead to conduct planned Ward, Local Government and State Congresses scheduled to hold on 11th, 16th and 26th October, 2024.

Other defendants in the suits filed by PETER OHOCHUKWU and HAIJA NDIDI-CHUKWUMA for themselves and all elected executive members of APC in the state are All Progressives Congress, Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Justice GODWIN O. OLLOR in his ruling on the Ex-parte Motion also restrained the defendants either for themselves, their men, officers or agents from conducting, supervising, holding, monitoring or in any other manner conduct election to make up Rivers State Executive Committee of APC in Rivers State.

Justice OLLOR who insisted that his ruling is based on the merit of the application and oral application by the Plaintiff counsel, COLLINS DIKE also restrained the National leadership of the party against any plan to suspend the EMEKA BEKE led executives of the party in the state.

The court also went further to restrain the National Chairman of APC, the Secretary and the APC from doing any thing to interfere in the activities of elected executives of APC in the state led by Chief EMEKA BEKE pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

Our correspondent reports that the presiding Judge, Justice OLLOR thereafter adjourned till 9th Day of September, 2024 for hearing of Motion on Notice. Speaking to newsmen outside the courtroom, counsel to claimants, COLLINS DIKE explained in details the reasons his clients are in court and the position of the court.