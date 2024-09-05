Dino Melaye Laments PDP’s Demise

The leadership crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the country took another turn on Saturday, with former Kogi West senator Dino Malaye predicting its demise.

Malaye accused the acting national chairman of the party, Iliya Damagum, along with national secretary Samuel Anyanwu and national organizing secretary Umar Bature, of irreparably damaging the party.

In a post on X, the former lawmaker further alleged that the party’s leaders were commercializing and privatizing the PDP.

“End of the road for PDP as Damagum, Bature, and Anyanwu irreparably destroy the party. We will address the commercialization and privatization of PDP. PDP is now just a memory,” the tweet read.

There are indications that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) might sanction Damagum and Anyanwu for an alleged letter sent to the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt regarding the ongoing crisis within the party.

The letter has been perceived as an anti-party activity, prompting some party leaders, including members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), to call for action against the duo.

However, on Thursday, Damagum asserted that no one could intimidate him into resigning. He stated that those demanding his resignation were only increasing his popularity, adding that he would address the situation at the appropriate time.

While inaugurating the National Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committees, the acting chairman criticized those spreading misinformation about NWC operations. “Let me send a message to everyone talking about Damagum this, Damagum that—I cannot be intimidated. The more you mention me, the more popular I become,” Damagum declared.