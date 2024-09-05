EFCC Arrests 48 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abia

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, have arrested forty-eight (48) suspected internet fraudsters in Umudike, Abia State.

A statement posted by the anti-graft commission on their X account said the suspects “were arrested on Friday, August 30, 2024 at different locations within Umudike, following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet fraud. “Items recovered from them include 12 exotic cars, 15 different brands of laptops and 68 expensive smartphones.