Metro

EFCC Arrests 48 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abia

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 41 mins ago
0 Less than a minute

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, have arrested forty-eight (48) suspected internet fraudsters in Umudike, Abia State.

A statement posted by the anti-graft commission on their X account said the suspects “were arrested on Friday, August 30, 2024 at different locations within Umudike,  following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet fraud. “Items recovered from them include 12 exotic cars, 15 different brands of laptops and 68 expensive smartphones.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 41 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Chief Eze Cancels Wife’s Birthday Celebration Due to Nephew’s Sudden Death

57 seconds ago

NDLEA Intercepts 447 Cartons Of Tramadol In Onne Arrests Suspect At PH INTL AirPort

25 mins ago

Gang Rape Of Teenager In ONELGA: Rivers CP Mandates DPO To Apprehend Fleeing Suspect

35 mins ago

Police Intensify Efforts To Rescue Abducted Director Of Internal Revenue Board

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button