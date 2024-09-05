Nyesom Wike’s Statements And Threats Are Unbridled, Irresponsible, And Unacceptable – PDP Governors

The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) under the chairmanship of H.E. Senator Bala Abdulkarim Mohamed (CON) and Governor of Bauchi State and all the member-Governors has been drawn to a widely circulating news story in which the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, H.E. Barrister Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Rivers State, made scathing and threatening comments regarding member-Governors of the Forum and notes the significant concerns that has been raised in the public space regarding the unity and peaceful coexistence within our party.

The statements and threats to peaceful coexistence made by Wike to “Put fire” in the PDP controlled States are unbridled, irresponsible and without ambiguity totally unacceptable as it undermines efforts to build and maintain peace, cohesion, collaboration and mutual respect amongst leaders and members of the party. It is rather unfortunate that this is coming from someone who was once a member of this highly revered forum as a former governor.

The Forum has always maintained "A TOUCH ONE TOUCH ALL" philosophy and individually and collectively stand by and support each other no matter the circumstances.

A tradition Wike tremendously enjoyed in his days of travail as governor. Thus, we therefore maintain that our position on the affairs of the PDP in Rivers State, as unanimously resolved at our 2024, 3rd and 4th Meetings held in Enugu and Taraba States respectively are not subject to review by any individual no matter how highly placed.