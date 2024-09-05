Ezeocha Launches Set Of Christian Religious Books In Omagwa

History was made, Saturday August 31, 2024 at St. Martins Anglican Church field, Omagwa where a renowned man of God, Rev Justice Chinedu Ezeocha presented a set of 10 transformative and revolutionary books.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, Rev Ezeocha said time has come for the manifestation of his thirty-four years old vision and prophecy aimed at solving societal problems confronting humanity through research and publications that touch their individual peculiarities and circumstances.

The cleric who doubles as the General Overseer of Jesus the Healer Ministries International, located at Omagwa noted that developing the habit of reading people’s ideas as encapsulated in books is the only pathway to transform communities and nations, stressing the popular maxim, ‘Readers are Leaders’.

In his remarks as special guest of honor, a philanthropist par excellence and a fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Grant Offor, represented by Hon. Samuel Chikwere observed that writing just one book is not easy, let alone ten at a stretch is very tasking and commended the author for making not just Omagwa community proud, but also the entire Ikwerre ethnic nation, requesting for the translation of the books into major Nigerian languages.

Unveiling the books, chairman of the occasion, High Chief Godspower Ekpenuchi said God is behind the success story of the books, pointing out that it is a worth-while venture that will stand the test of time.

In their separate reactions, the book reviewers pointed out the significance and the rich contents of all the books which cuts across all spheres of human life and recommended them for public consumption.

The title of the books presented are: unlocking your potential, breaking the chains, the power of good friends, navigating the airport, journey to wellness, parenting with purpose, great beyond measures, when you don’t know what to do, peaceful cohabitation, No finance No romance. The historic event was attended by the airport regional manager south/south and her team of management staff, where the author of the books is currently working, the clergy, traditional rulers, captains of industry, youths, elders and other distinguished guests where all present to grace the epoch- making ceremony.