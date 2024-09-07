National Network Newspaper Continues 20th Anniversary Celebration With Charity Visit

As part of activities marking its 20th anniversary celebration, the staff and management of National Network newspaper will visit some charity homes in Port Harcourt on Monday, September 9, 2024.

A joint statement by the Editor-in-Chief/Chairman, Planning Committee, Mr. Chris Konkwo and Editor/Secretary, Planning Committee, Mr. Ken Asinobi said the visit will afford the newspaper an opportunity to give back to society and show appreciation to the less privileged.

The statement added that the charity visit is a fitting way to celebrate this milestone anniversary, as it reflects the newspaper’s values of compassion and community service.

“The visit is a way of demonstrating our commitment to the well-being of the vulnerable in our society, and we believe that our 20th anniversary celebration will not be complete without showing love and care to those who need it most.”, the statement noted.

During the visit, the staff and management of National Network newspaper will donate some essential materials to the inmates of the charity homes. They will also spend time with the inmates, listening to their stories, and offering words of encouragement.

The visit is expected to be a memorable one, as it will provide a platform for the newspaper to connect with the community and make a positive impact on the lives of the less privileged.

The month-long celebration is set to culminate in a grand dinner and award night in Port Harcourt on Monday, September 30, 2024. The event will honor distinguished sons and daughters of Rivers State who have excelled in their respective fields.

In addition to the awards ceremony, there will be a workshop for practicing journalists on Political Leadership in Rivers State: The Past and The Present; Free Medical Outreach.

There will also be Fitness programme for journalists in Rivers State, and Interface between security agencies, lawyers and journalists to be concluded with a public lecture by a renowned speaker and a novelty football match, promising a memorable celebration for all involved.

The National Network 20th anniversary celebration kicked off last Sunday, September 1, 2024 in a grand style in Port Harcourt with a large gathering of friends, colleagues, and staff of the newspaper coming together to thank God for two decades of journalistic excellence.

National Network newspaper has been in existence for 20 years, providing quality news coverage and unbiased reporting to its readers. The 20th anniversary celebration is a milestone achievement for the newspaper, and the management is determined to make it a memorable one.