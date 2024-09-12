We Are Working Towards Self Sustainability – Gov Fubara

…Inaugurates RSIPA Board

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has restated that the resolve is stronger now than ever to create the climate conducive for growth of agriculture, manufacturing, small and medium enterprises, and key services because they are the productive sectors that will put Rivers’ economy on a competitive pedestal.

The Governor, therefore, charged members of the maiden Governing Board of the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency (GBoRSIPA) to streamline their activities in such a manner that will attract real investors across critical sectors so that the State can become self-sustaining, comparatively.

Governor Fubara gave the charge when he inaugurated members of the six-man Board at Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Those inaugurated are: Lawrence Fubara Anga, SAN, as Chairman; Dr. Chamberlain Peterside as Director-General; and Mrs Tamunoibuemi Life-George, who is to serve as Secretary.

The rest include, Mr Goodliffe Nmekini, Barrister Havey Ideozu, and Baritor Lenusikpugi Kpagih as members.

Governor Fubara explained that Rivers State used to rank first in the comity of states in terms of productive economic activities, which attracted various business interests and made the State a well-groomed investment haven.

But, he expressed regret that the attendant expansion and population growth were not maximally managed because the challenges overwhelmed those who superintendent over business activities then, lamenting that the expected blessings were wrongly channelled, which left the State in very pitiable economic situation.

Governor Fubara said: “We might be celebrating, that yes, we have a very fat allocation. We have been able to improve our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), but we still have a lot to do; and, that has to do with this agency.

“The purpose of this agency is to give our people – to assure them, that Rivers State can still come back to that enviable position that it once occupied. Those people that were doing business in Rivers State that left, for one reason or the other – that they can still come back.

“We want to see people who intend to come back and invest because Rivers State is blessed – it has oil, the most important item for development today, which is gas, in abundance.

“Look at what is happening in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout: We can make Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout come back to what it used to be. We can develop the resources that we have in Onne Town. We have Ogba-Egbema gas hub. These are part of the promises we made during our campaigns, and we must fulfill those promises,” he said.

Governor Fubara emphasised that the agency is established to rigorously harness tenable economic and human potentials abundant in the State that can be translated into making Rivers the economic gateway and one-stop- shop for productive economic activities.

The Governor said: “We have waited for this moment for a long time. It is a moment we all have been praying for because we want to leave a State that will be remembered: Rivers State that can compete, and Rivers State that can stand the test of time as a proud State.

“People that are coming here would begin to know that Rivers State is now serious. Rivers State is not about coming here and saying I want to take the side of maybe, I am interested in 10 percent or 20 percent of what you are coming with, that is not the purpose now”.

He explained that Rivers State is about genuine business interactions that will be mutually beneficial to all parties in a sustainable way, insisting that investors desirous of gaining value from their stakes should boldly come to the State for partnerships that will work in the interest of all stakeholders.

He said, “The purpose is to build our State. The purpose is to grow this State economically in such a way and manner that even if we don’t get federal allocation anymore, for example, we can still sustain ourself (as a State) with our IGR.”

Governor Fubara acknowledged that in discharging its responsibilities, the Board will encounter challenges and stiff opposition from those who abhor change but urged the members to brace up and be forthright in their quest to achieve their mandate.

The Governor clarified that the board should not be preoccupied with people who are only interested in real Estate, which seemed to be the current drive now.

Governor Fubara said: “Not just issues of people coming to build houses and other things. I want your concentration to be more on agriculture, (manufacturing).

“Look to find people who are coming in to invest. People that are coming to build factories because it is only when we start production that employment issues will be resolved, (and we will witness economic boom).

“So, please, those things that will solve the problem of unemployment, and promote creation of wealth for the State should be your focus,” he advised.

Governor Fubara further said: “The responsibility of this agency is going to be very challenging because I know they will want to fight back. But, I know that these crop of men and woman have what it takes, and I am very convinced that they are going to lead Rivers State to where we want the State to be.

“The Chairman of this agency is a private legal practitioner and a businessman that has made his name. Let me say it here: let it be on record that I had to beg him to accept the offer. I even had to send emissaries to him to plead with him.

“He said he doesn’t want to get involved with any political thing. I said this is not about politics. You live in Lagos, you have made your name in Lagos. Please, come and help us. We need help, Rivers State needs to be salvaged.”

Governor Fubara charged them to approach their task with an open mind to make a difference, adding that he nurses no doubt that they will make the State proud with the results they will achieve.

The Governor also assured that his doors will remain open, should they require his attention to tackle any challenge in order to get the necessary support to ensure success.

In his acceptance speech, Chairman of the Governing Board of Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency (GBoRSIPA), Lawrence Fubara Anga, SAN, said they consider their appointment as an opportunity to serve among other Rivers people who are willing to be so appointed.

Anga noted the enormity of the task before them but expressed appreciation that even the Governor understands it so, which is why he consulted widely to gather very distinguished, proven and tested personalities, who depict his foresight.

He said: “Your Excellency, we have heard, listened very attentively to your charge, and that charge resonates, I believe, with everybody in this room.

“This is the time, whether we like it not, to many people, it is a time to want to despair. It is a time of problems, and it is also a time of challenges. And everybody has an option: your cup can either be half-full, or half-empty.

“But Your Excellency has decided that the cup of Rivers State shall be completely full. For every challenge, there is an opportunity. And what His Excellency has done is to tell us: go and look for those opportunities.”

Anga reaffirmed that Rivers State, known and still is the ‘Treasure Base of the Nation’, noting that the charge before them is to make that appellation march the reality of what prevails, desirably.

The chairman assured that they shall offer their best by delivering on their mandate but solicited support to work in strong synergy with other organs: ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, to succeed.

This, he noted, will reduce unhealthy competition and bureaucratic bottlenecks that often frustrate genuine development efforts because of what he described as likely policy inconsistencies.

He said, “The charge is to restore it (State) to be the ‘Treasure Base of the Nation. The charge is to make Rivers State economy probably the 10th or 12th largest economy in Africa, standing on its own. The charge is to turn Rivers State into the Dubai of Africa. That is what you have told us to do.

“It is not going to happen overnight. It is not going to happen just through us as individuals. It is a collective effort. But, we are convinced that with your support, and with the kind of leadership that you have already provided, it is very possible in the shortest period of time to start the transformation to change the narrative. And once the ship has left the port, nobody can stop it.”

Anga further said: “Your Excellency, investors’ monies have choices. No matter how potentially attractive a business proposition is, where there is insecurity, where there is confusion, where there is bureaucratic bottleneck, investors will run away because they have choices.

“And, one of the things your administration is trying to do is to restore security, safety of lives and property; security of tenor, when you buy land, you know that your title is secured because without security of tenor, you can’t get a loan.

“These are the things your administration is doing, which will go a long way to achieving the goal you have set. I am happy, this is a brand new agency, and we don’t have any excuse. What comes out; we are the ones that will shape it,” he emphasised.

Anga also reassured that: “This board will try its best to provide oversight. This board will try and provide the policy guidance. This board will try and use the rich connections it has to reach out locally and internationally (to attract investments).

“But, in all of these, our youths should stop being applicants. We want to create an environment where the unemployed become entrepreneurs, they become employers of labour. We want to triple the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State from our home grown businesses.

“We are not just looking for people to bring their money from outside. It’s been proven time and again that if the owners of the place don’t invest, outsiders will not come to invest. And so, your charge to us is to make Rivers State attractive for Rivers people. And when Rivers people invest, the whole world will come and invest. That is our task, and we will strive to achieve it,” he assured.