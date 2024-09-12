20th Anniversary: National Network Newspaper Visits NUJ Leadership

As part of activities marking its 20th anniversary celebration, the National Network newspaper has announced a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State chapter. The visit, which reflects two decades of dedication to journalistic excellence and service to the public, will take place on Monday, September 16, 2024, at the NUJ Secretariat, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the 20th Anniversary Planning Committee, Mr. Ken Asinobi, who also doubles as the Editor of National Network newspaper emphasized the importance of involving the NUJ and by extension all journalists in the landmark occasion.

The statement expressed the newspaper’s gratitude to the union for its role in fostering journalistic integrity and professionalism within the state and beyond.

“We are delighted to inform you that the management and staff of National Network newspapers will pay a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Rivers State, as part of activities marking our 20th anniversary celebration,” the statement read.

The courtesy visit is expected to be attended by key figures in the Rivers State media landscape, including members of the NUJ State Working Committee (SWC) and State Executive Council (SEC). The National Network has also extended invitations to Mr. Opaka Dokubo, Vice President of NUJ Zone F, Dr. Mrs. Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu, Deputy National President of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), and Mrs. Susan Serekara-Nwikana, Rivers State NAWOJ Chairperson.

The primary goal of the visit is to outline plans for the anniversary celebration and explore potential areas of collaboration with the NUJ. Asinobi stressed that the participation of the NUJ as a critical stakeholder is vital to the success of the anniversary event.

The National Network newspapers has become a respected voice in the journalism sector, known for its commitment to unbiased reporting and community service. This anniversary not only celebrates the organization’s accomplishments but also aims to strengthen its relationships within the broader journalism community.

The visit which is scheduled for 1:00 pm, will serve as a prelude to the newspaper’s larger anniversary festivities planned for the coming weeks.