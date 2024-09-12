Our Infrastructure Priority Will Have Direct Impact On Rivers People – Gov. Fubara

…Assures of Delivering Opobo Ring Road in Next 3 Months

…To Commission Bori Internal Roads in Few Months

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has assured that his administration is determined to deliver critical infrastructure that will have direct bearing on the people.

Governor Fubara stated this shortly after an inspection tour of ongoing road projects in Opobo/Nkoro and Bori in Khana Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The governor who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Works, Hon. Elloka Tasie-Amadi, and Commissioner for Special Projects, Dr. Roland Obed-Whyte expressed satisfaction with the jobs done on the various projects visited, starting with the 5.2 kilometers Kalaibiama/Epellema road, the Opobo ring road in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area and the Bori internal roads in Khana Local Government Area.

He noted that the road from Kalaibiama to Epellema is to link Epellema which in the past was only accessible through water, adding that the road will bring development and address the challenges of boat mishaps along the route.

“The first one we visited was the road in my place Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area. It is a project that we strongly believe that will link two communities together. We have a community called Epellema that we normally access through the River so we thought it wise that embarking on a project that will connect Epellema to Kalaibiama will bring development and also help in saving lives of our people as a result of boat mishaps.”

Gov. Fubara who was received at the sites in Opobo by the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V and Senator John Azuta Mbata stated that with the extent of work already done on the Opobo ring road, he is certain that the project will be delivered in the next three months.

He further reiterated his commitment to restore Bori to its original cosmopolitan city status as conceived by the founding fathers of Rivers State by completing the 13.3 kilometers internal roads which cut across several streets in the town.

“We are in Bori now as we have been here before if you could recall when this project was stalled. We spoke to the contractor and gave him a matching order and thereafter he came back to site. We are here to see what is going on and I strongly believe that he has really done as we expected.”

“The essence of this road is for the Ogoni people and the strangers living here to have easy accessibility and also have the impact of the government. It is an old city and part of our agenda is to rebuild and ensure that those original cities and ideals as planned by our founding fathers of Rivers State are brought back. I just want to assure the good people of Ogoni that this project will be completed in a couple of months and we will be here to commission it.” He emphasised that his administration is focused on those things that will touch the lives of the people as the Bori internal road is one of the projects that the people have been yearning for, stressing that he will not limit development to roads alone, as the hospital expansion project is also ongoing and assured of other developments that will attract businesses to create jobs.