GODO Marks International Democracy Day, Calls For Responsible Ai Governance

The Greater Ogoni In Diaspora Organisation (GODO) has joined the global community in commemorating the International Day of Democracy, emphasizing the importance of responsible artificial intelligence (AI) governance and protection of democratic rights in Nigeria. This year’s celebration is particularly significant as Nigeria continues to navigate the complexities of democratic governance and technological advancement.

In a press statement marking the occasion on Sunday 15, September 2024, GODO President, Chief Ambrose Kii, cautioned that unless properly regulated, AI poses significant risks to democracy, peace, and stability. “The responsible development and deployment of AI are crucial for promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in governance,” he stressed. “AI has the potential to revolutionize Nigeria’s economy and improve lives, but it requires responsible leadership, strategic investment, and inclusive policies.”

“We must ensure that AI is harnessed for the benefit of all Nigerians, not just a select few,” Chief Kii noted. “The benefits of AI must be equitably distributed, and its risks mitigated to prevent exacerbating existing social and economic inequalities.” Chief Kii also emphasized the urgent need for democratic reforms in Nigeria. “Electoral violence, voter suppression, and manipulation undermine democracy and must be addressed. The government must prioritize the protection of human rights and the rule of law.”

“The international community must hold Nigerian leaders accountable for their actions,” Chief Kii stated. “We will submit the names of individuals who have introduced violence into Nigerian democracy to relevant embassies, advocating for travel restrictions to countries that uphold democracy and human rights.” GODO’s assessment of individuals undermining democracy aims to promote accountability and transparency. “Those who undermine democracy must face consequences,” Chief Kii emphasized.

“We cannot allow individuals to jeopardize Nigeria’s democratic progress,” Chief Kii added. “The Ogoni people and indeed all Nigerians deserve a democratic system that represents their interests and promotes their well-being.” Chief Kii appealed to political leaders at national, state, and local levels to prioritize development, investing in Ogoni people’s education and training in AI and technological advancements.

“We must empower our youth with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in the digital age,” Chief Kii noted. “This requires investing in education, infrastructure, and innovation, creating opportunities for economic growth and social mobility.” As GODO commemorates International Democracy Day, the organization reaffirms its commitment to promoting democratic principles and good governance, protecting human rights and the rule of law, supporting inclusive and accountable leadership, and empowering Ogoni communities through education and economic development.

“GODO invites all stakeholders, including governments, civil society organizations, and individuals, to join us in promoting a more equitable and just society,” Chief Kii concluded. “Together, we can build a brighter future for the Ogoni people and Nigeria as a whole.” “Let us work together to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, ensuring that the voices of all citizens are heard and respected.”

The International Day of Democracy is observed annually on September 15, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007. The day aims to promote democratic values and principles, encourage governments to strengthen democratic institutions, support civil society organizations and human rights defenders, and foster international cooperation for democratic development. The Greater Ogoni In Diaspora Organisation (GODO) is a non-profit organization advocating for the rights and interests of the Ogoni people, promoting democratic values, good governance, and sustainable development.