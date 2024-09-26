APC Wins All 16 LGA, 193 Wards In Kwara’s LG Election

Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) has declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winners of the local government elections held yesterday in the state.

Announcing the results at KWSIEC headquarters in Ilorin in the early hours today, the Chairman of the Commission, Baba Okanla said the APC won all sixteen Local Government Area chairmanship positions and secured all one hundred and ninety-three councilorship seats.

According to him, the electoral process unfolded across the state’s sixteen Local Government Areas and one hundred and ninety-three wards and witnessed the participation of five political parties: APC, APM, PDP, SDP, and Accord.

The Chairman commended political parties for their commitment to a peaceful election, which he said did not record any major casualty and the people of Kwara State for trooping out en masse to exercise their civic rights. Okanla also appreciated security agencies for ensuring peace and orderliness throughout the voting process in a professional manner.