INEC Reports Rise In Requests For Recall Of Lawmakers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced it has received numerous requests from various groups nationwide seeking the recall of their representatives in both national and state assemblies.

In conjunction with this, the commission has released revised regulations and guidelines for recalling federal and state lawmakers, as well as councillors in the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr. Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this information in a statement on Thursday, following the commission’s management meeting.

He noted that this decision coincides with final preparations for Saturday’s off-cycle governorship election in Edo State.

Some groups have even requested that the commission initiate the recall process on their behalf.

“For clarity, the recall process is initiated by the voters in a constituency. The commission merely implements their request in accordance with Sections 69, 110, and 160 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), as well as Sections 2(c) and 113 of the Electoral Act, 2022,” Olumekun explained.

He added that the commission has updated the regulations and guidelines to outline a detailed recall procedure.

The comprehensive 10-page document has been uploaded to the INEC website and shared on social media platforms for the guidance of prospective petitioners and to inform the public. Olumekun urged constituents interested in recalling their elected representatives to follow the regulations and guidelines carefully when preparing and submitting their petitions to the commission.