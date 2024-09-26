Int’l Association Of World Peace Advocates Marks World Peace Day In Port Harcourt

In a display of solidarity for global peace, the United Nations (UN) has commemorated the International Day for Peace 2024 in Port Harcourt with a remarkable road walk.

Led by Amb. Dr. Juliet Wokocha, the Rivers State Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), the event brought together community members, government officials, and representatives from various organizations to advocate for peace in our world.

In an exclusive interview conducted during the road walk, Amb. Dr. Juliet underscored the need for greater inclusivity and collaboration in addressing global challenges, stressing that sustainable peace is achievable through collective action and shared responsibility.

Reflecting on the significance of the International Day Of Peace, Amb. Dr. Juliet highlighted the inherent interconnectedness of all nations and the urgent need for dialogue, empathy, and cooperation in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes.

She underscored the critical role of women in peace building efforts, noting their resilience, compassion, and capacity to effect positive change in society.

On the October 5th, local government election, Am. Dr. Juliet Wokocha advised the youths and political aspirants to shun personal interest and embrace collective interest to end violence.

She stated that this was the singular reason the theme of the World Peace Day: Cultivating a Culture of Peace was taken. She also advised Peace Advocates to keep on promoting peace all round the world.