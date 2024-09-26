Imo LG Polls: APC Wins All 27 Council Areas, 305 Wards

All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State chapter, has cleared all the 27 local government chairmanship and 305 councillorship seats in the just concluded elections.

This was made known to journalists by the chairman of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC), Charles Ejiogu, who officially announced the results at the Commission’s Secretariat in Owerri, the State capital.

“All the candidates of APC have been officially declared winners as Councilors and Executive Council Chairmen-elects.

“The elections took place across 305 electoral wards and 27 local government areas (LGAs) in Imo State”, Ejiogu stated.

Reacting to the announcement, a group under the aegis of National Youth Alliance, NYA, Imo State chapter declared that the State LGA election was a charade and slap on democracy.

The group alleged that ISIEC connived with the ruling APC to truncate the exercise, accusing the Commission of depriving the electorate from exercising their franchise.

In a press statement by its State coordinator, Chinonso Uba, he alleged that electoral materials were selectively distributed and that ISIEC staff did not show up in some of the council areas but that results emanated from those places.

He further alleged that over 250 wards were starved of electoral materials which he said deprived many people from voting. “Voting materials such as ballot boxes, result sheets arrived as late as 3pm. In most areas, ISIEC never showed up and many voters were disenfranchised,” he stated.