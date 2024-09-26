Elioparanwo Community Unveils New CDC As Chiefs, Elders Defend Selection Process

The Elioparanwo community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area (OBALGA), has inaugurated a new Community Development Committee (CDC) to oversee the community’s affairs for the next two years.

Mr. Charles Nna Iweala will lead the committee as Chairman, alongside Felix Anaele Orlunga (Vice Chairman), Prince Chika Stephen Kinikanwo (Secretary), Charles Anyasor Ovundah (Assistant Secretary), Kennedy Orlunga (Treasurer), and Bright Wahunoro (PRO).

In his charge while inaugurating the CDC, the Paramount Ruler of Rumuokwuta community, HRH, Eze Promise Ozinye Chike tasked them to prioritize transparency, truth, and fairness in their decision-making processes.

Eze Chika implored them to promote peaceful coexistence among residents and fight against all forms of crimes and criminality.

Considering his commitment to upholding customs and traditions, the paramount ruler urged the Committee to uhold community values, respect, and preserve the community’s cultural heritage and traditions.

He urged the committee to promote peace and security by ensuring the safety and well-being of all community members.

The new CDC, he counseled, should embody transparency and accountability and conduct themselves with integrity, transparency, and fairness in all their dealings.

Also speaking, a community leader, Elder Nyeche Amadi Wahunoro charged the new CDC members to prioritize prudent decision-making, fearing God, and striving for community development.

He defended the selection process, citing the need for credibility and trustworthy leaders, unswayed by external influences.

The Chairman of Rumuokwuta Council of Chiefs and Elders, Eze Sochima Chinda, emphasized the CDC’s vital role in the community.

He urged the new executives to be diligent, uphold integrity, and prioritize community interests, shaping the community’s future.

Echoing the same sentiment, Chief Clifford Wahunoro JP, stressed the need to ensure security, safeguarding lives and properties, and excluding people of questionable character.

Responding on behalf of the new CDC, Chairman Charles Nna Iweala pledged to tackle insecurity within three months, collaborate with the Nigeria police, and empower youths through skill development programs. “We won’t leave anyone behind; our goal is to bring everyone together for a peaceful Elioparanwo community,” he said.