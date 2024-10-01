Ogoni Peoples Assembly Reaffirms Sovereignty on Nigeria’s 64th Independence

…Condemns Attacks on Ogoni People

…Raises Alarm Over Clandestine Approach to Oil Resumption

The Ogoni Peoples Assembly (OPA) has declared its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ogoni nation, emphasizing that Ogoni remains an unconquered territory of indigenous peoples.

OPA in a press release titled ‘The State of the Ogoni Nation’ to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, the group stated that despite being part of Nigeria, the Ogoni people have maintained their distinct identity and autonomy, remaining an unconquered territory.

In the statement that was jointly signed by the Leader of OPA, Reverend Probel Williams, and Secretary, Double Dr. Evidence Epaabari Enoch, the group declared that “Our land is Ogoni, our people are Ogonis, and our language is Ogoni.”

The OPA reiterated its determination to protect the Ogoni nation’s autonomy and self-determination, citing historical struggles against environmental degradation, economic exploitation, and human rights abuses.

“We demand political autonomy, allowing us to participate in national affairs as a distinct and separate unit,” OPA emphasized.

The OPA advocated economic autonomy and environmental justice. This includes ensuring that oil wealth benefits the Ogoni community directly, rather than lining the pockets of external corporations or governments.

OPA also frowned on what they saw as the clandestine and nocturnal approach to oil resumption which is both suspect and infantile.

“What happens to conventional dialogue, negotiation, lobbying, round-table discussion, compensation, reconciliation,, reintegration, and restoration of the people, land, and glory of Ogoni?” the statement queried.

The group noted that the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has been at the forefront of these struggles since 1990, emphasizing that this declaration serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggles of the Ogoni people and their commitment to self-determination.

It disclosed that recently, suspected herdsmen launched multiple attacks on Ogoni communities including Eleme, Tai and Khana local government areas.

“The Ogonis are law abiding yet remain resolute. The attackers are advised to re-learn history and have a rethink.

“We will not relent in our pursuit of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” OPA concluded, urging the federal government to recognize and respect the rights of the Ogoni nation.