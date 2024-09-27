National Network Newspaper Shifts 20th Anniversary Award/Dinner Night To Friday, October 25

The Management of National Network newspaper has announced with regret a change in date for its 20th Anniversary Award/Dinner Night. The event was initially scheduled for Monday, September 30, 2024, but will now take place on Friday, October 25, 2024.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the 20th Anniversary Planning Committee, Chris Konkwo and Secretary; Ken Asinobi said the decision to shift the date was unavoidable.

“We regret any inconvenience this change may cause and appreciate the understanding of our esteemed guests, colleagues and awardees”, the statement said.

The statement explained that the new date allows for a more comprehensive planning process, ensuring a memorable celebration of the newspaper’s two decades of excellence in journalism.

“The October 25 date provides an opportunity for a more elaborate program, featuring distinguished speakers, special awards, and recognition of outstanding contributors to the newspaper’s success,” the statement added.

The event, according to the statement, promises to be a night of glamour, networking, and reflection on National Network newspaper’s success story for two decades.

The Award/dinner Night which is the grand finale of activities marking the newspaper’s 20th anniversary, will now hold on Friday, October 25, 2024 at Lasien Pavillion Hall, 22 Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Signed:

Chris Konkwo

Chairman

20th Anniversary Planning Committee

Ken Asinobi

Secretary

20th Anniversary Planning Committee