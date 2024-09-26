Real Estate Mogul, My-ACE China, Pledges Support For Rivers Journalists

Renowned Real Estate Success Strategist, My-ACE China, has promised to support journalists in Rivers State, following their crucial role in nation-building.

Speaking when he received management and staff of National Network newspaper that paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt on their 20th anniversary celebration, China emphasized the importance of media, drawing parallels with America’s strategic use of narrative to shape global perception.

“My-ACE China stated that conscious media narrative building is more vital in nation-building than any other factor,” he said. “The power of storytelling inspires hope, patience, tenacity, and aspiration, surpassing what money can provide.”

Sharing his personal experience of transforming from an orphan to a successful entrepreneur, China attributed his success to divine grace while expressing concern about the undervaluation and struggles of Nigerian journalists.

“I was shocked by the condition of journalists I met,” China revealed. “Their hunger and neglect prompted me to support them altruistically.”

China announced plans to provide financial support and resources to Rivers journalists, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping public discourse.

“He who pays the piper determines the tune,” China noted. “But I don’t need to pay the piper to determine the tune. I want to empower journalists to tell inspiring stories.”

As a real estate expert, China underscored the significance of storytelling in marketing locations.

“The story of Lagos is stronger than Lagos itself,” he illustrated. “That’s why it attracts resources.”

My-ACE China’s commitment is expected to enhance the media landscape in Rivers State, fostering a stronger partnership between journalists and stakeholders.

Earlier, the General Manager/Editor-in-Chief of National Network newspaper, Mr. Chris Konkwo, thanked My-ACE China for his humanitarian efforts, saying:

“We come to express our heartfelt gratitude for your tireless efforts, which have made a profound impact across various sectors. Your selflessness is a beacon of hope.”

Konkwo reflected on National Network’s 20-year journey, attributing their success to the harmonious relationship between the government and the media.

“We serve as bridges, connecting policymakers with citizens. Your contributions to society, particularly in real estate, have not gone unnoticed.”

Konkwo recognized My-ACE China’s consistent support through advertisements and announced plans to honor him as part of their anniversary celebrations.

“Your dedication has sparked prayers and gratitude from a wide spectrum of society. We urge you to continue your remarkable work.”

In his vote of thanks, Publisher of National Network, Rev Canon Jerry Needam, acknowledged the privilege of meeting My-ACE China and expressed the intention to confer a merit award on him.

“On behalf of National Network management, I express our heartfelt gratitude,” Rev Canon Needam said. “We will retaliate – not in a negative sense – but with appreciation. We’ll be honored to lavishly recognize your contributions, albeit in a small way.”

The merit award, set to cap the National Network 20th anniversary celebration, is a testament to My-ACE China’s impactful philanthropy and commitment to empowering journalists.

The event marked a significant milestone in the partnership between My-ACE China and National Network, aiming to empower journalists and promote nation-building through effective storytelling. The delegation on the visit included Rev Prof Faraday Iwochukwu, National Network’s Vice Chairman, Editorial Board, Editor Ken Asinobi, and senior correspondents Dr. Ngozi Anosike, Polycarp Nwaeke, and Margret Ikiriko.